Matchday 4 of the 2023 Concacaf Nations League competition gets underway on Tuesday with a matchup between Panama and Guatemala. The visiting Guatemalan side sits in fourth in Group A and is reeling after giving up a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Trinidad and Tobago. Meanwhile, Panama sits in second in the group after securing two wins and one draw through their previous three matches.

Kickoff from Estadio Olímpico Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Panama City is set for 9 p.m. ET. The latest Panama vs. Guatemala odds list Panama as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Guatemala as the +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Guatemala vs. Panama

Panama vs. Guatemala date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Panama vs. Guatemala time: 9 p.m. ET

Panama vs. Guatemala time: 9 p.m. ET

Concacaf Nations League picks for Guatemala vs. Panama

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer bettor Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 68-37-5 for a profit of almost $3,600 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 202-187-10 (+25.99) on soccer picks over that span.

For Panama vs. Guatemala, Eimer is picking Panama on the money line for a -145 payout. The expert notes that Panama has one of the best back ends in the competition, having conceded just two goals over three matches played. While they are more interested in having a strong defensive front than they are scoring goals, they have also outscored the opposition 6-2 over that same span of games. That could spell trouble for the Guatemalans, who conceded three goals to Trinidad on just five shots on target. Eimer expects Panama to play a chippy game and come out with all of the points.

"Recent form and defensive success should be enough for the hosts to take care of a depleted Guadalupe team," Eimer told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream Nations League on Paramount+

