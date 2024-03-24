Familiar foes will face off in Sunday's 2024 Concacaf Nations League third place match as Panama and Jamaica meet on Paramount+. The Reggae Boyz are reeling from their loss in the semifinals, where a 1-0 lead turned into a 3-1 loss to the USMNT. Los Canaleros suffered their own semifinal defeat, falling 3-0 to Mexico. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Panama vs. Jamaica odds list the Reggae Boyz as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Panama as the +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Jamaica vs. Panama

Panama vs. Jamaica date: Sunday, March 24

Panama vs. Jamaica time: 6 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Concacaf Nations League picks for Jamaica vs. Panama

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Panama vs. Jamaica, Green is picking Panama to win for a +160 payout. The expert points out that Los Canaleros have the upperhand in the head-to-head matchup, winning four of their last five matches against the Reggae Boyz and scoring three goals a piece in each of their last two meetings. Green was also impressed with Panama's effort against a tough goalie in the semifinal round, where they maintained 59% of possession managed 18 shots on goal with five on target.



Jamaica, on the other hand, is missing some key players in their lineup and showed major signs of fatigue against the USMNT despite getting off to an early 1-0 lead.

"The Jamaicans certainly have the pace in attack to cause problems for Panama's high defensive line," Green told SportsLine. "However, they will not be at full strength, and they may also be tired, so Los Canaleros could edge this one." Stream the game here.

