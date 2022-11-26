FIFA World Cup 2022 rolls on for Group C as Poland take on group leaders Saudi Arabia on Saturday at Education City Stadium in Qatar. The two teams are meeting for the first time in the World Cup but have played each other four times prior in international friendlies, with Poland winning all the previous meetings. Saudi Arabia opened their group play with a shocking 2-1 win over Argentina, while Poland settled for a 1-1 draw against Mexico.

Saudi Arabia could seal their place in the knockout rounds with a win against Poland.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, November 26 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Saturday, November 26 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Education City Stadium

: Education City Stadium TV: FOX and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FOX and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Poland -135; Draw+255; Saudi Arabia +380 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Poland: The Polish side have a golden opportunity to stake their claim in the group after Argentina's stunning loss to Saudi Arabia. The team failed to take advantage of the chances in their first game, allowing Mexico to control possession while never looking particularly dangerous in their attack. The best chance came for forward Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot, but his attempt was saved by Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa. He is still on the hunt for his first-ever World Cup goal. The team will need to be less cautious if they want to go toe-to-toe against a high-pressing Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia: They lead the group after their historical win against Argentina to kickoff group play. All eyes will be on Salem Al-Dawsari after he scored the curling game-winner on Tuesday. The team have a chance to lock up the group with a win, and if they can keep their timing right on their high line, they will break through on goal again. The back line will have to keep Lewandowski at bay, so look for Mohamed Kanno to make things difficult in the middle third for Poland.

Prediction

Lewandowski get his breakthrough goal but Saudia Arabia will manage the game to secure a result. Pick: Poland 1, Saudi Arabia 1