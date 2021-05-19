west-ham-jesse-lingard.jpg
Getty Images

The final month of the 2020-21 Premier League season is here. Manchester City have clinched the title, but there's still plenty at stake this season with a handful of teams jostling for a top-four spot and UEFA Champions League qualification. Manchester United sit safely in second but Leicester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool all have their eyes on a top-four berth and every game for the rest of the season will impact the race.

For a look at the complete fixture list, click here. All matches on NBC and NBC Sports Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). Below you'll find the complete standings. The top four positions will head directly to the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22, fifth place heads to 2021-22 Europa League, and 18th, 19th and 20th places are relegated to EFL Championship.

RNKCLUBGPWDLGDPTS

1.

Manchester City

37

26

5

6

+46

83

2.

Manchester United

37

20

11

6

+28

71

3.

Chelsea

37

19

10

8

+23

67

4.Liverpool371999+2466

5.

Leicester City

37

20

6

11

+20

66

6. West Ham United3718811+1262
7.Tottenham Hotspur3717812+2159
8.Everton3717812+459
9.Arsenal3717713+1458
10.Leeds United3717515+656
11.Aston Villa3715715+852

12.

Wolves

37

12

9

16

-15

45

13.Crystal Palace3712817-2344

14.

Southampton

37

12

7

18

-18

43

15.Newcastle United3711917-1842
16.Brighton3791414-441

17.

Burnley

37

10

9

18

-21

39

18.

Fulham

37

5

13

19

-24

28

19.

West Brom

37

5

11

21

-39

26

20.

Sheffield United

37

6

2

29

-44

20