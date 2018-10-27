PSG vs. Marseille live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Le Classique online
PSG is the heavy favorite, but Marseille has the talent for the upset
Sunday isn't just El Clasico day. Le Classique between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille will also take place. The Stade Velodrome will host the Ligue 1 encounter, with Marseille aiming to beat the undefeated king of France. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch PSG vs. Marseille in the USA
When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
It's a top-four battle but feels more like the two most talented teams in France going at it. The problem? PSG is so much stronger from top to bottom, and the capital club usual wins this. November of 2011 was the last time Marseille was able to beat PSG, and there have been 17 matches since then. Expect the streak to continue. PSG 4, Marseille 1.
