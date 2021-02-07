Barcelona entered Sunday in fourth place in La Liga but can win their sixth league game in a row to move back into second when they travel to face Real Betis. Barca are 12-4-4 with 40 points, 10 behind Atletico Madrid to start the day. Betis started the day in seventh and can pull within two points of the top six with a win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Feb. 7

: Sunday, Feb. 7 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Benito Villarmin -- Seville, Spain

: Estadio Benito Villarmin -- Seville, Spain TV: beIN Sports

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Betis +480; Draw +360; Barcelona -187 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Betis: On a good run now with three wins from five, Manuel Pellergrini's team may have turned the corner in pursuit of a return to Europe. The attack, though, continues to struggle, as does the defense. Against Barca, they must win the defensive battle in the middle. Betis have some size in defense, so slowing down the game could benefit them greatly when it comes to defending situations such as set pieces.

Barca: The clear favorites, Barca have found a great run of form despite not being all that convincing. When you need two late goals and extra time to beat Granada in the Copa del Rey, it's alarming. With a tough stretch coming up, including games against Sevilla and PSG (in the Champions League), Barca have to keep the belief and momentum going. Somebody in attack not named Lionel Messi will need to step up to keep it going. Keep an eye on Antoine Griezmann, who has 12 goals in 29 games and looks set to blow by his mark of 15 goals last season.

Prediction

Messi scores twice, and Barca roll to three more points. Pick: Barca 3, Betis 1