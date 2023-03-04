After a painful loss to Barcelona, Real Madrid won't get a chance to rest ahead of a tough clash away to face fifth placed Real Betis. Betis are pushing for a Champions League spot on the heels of wins in three straight while Los Blancos have struggled for consistency with no one knowing which team will show up on each matchday.

Carlo Ancelotti's midfield will need to improve in this match after struggling against Barcelona because Estadio Benito Villamarin is a tough environment to play in.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Mar. 5 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 5 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Benito Villamarin -- Sevilla, Spain

: Estadio Benito Villamarin -- Sevilla, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Betis +360; Draw +270; Real Madrid -135 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Betis: Playing in close games weekly, Betis are a team that doesn't draw often but they've done just enough to stay ahead of the midtable sides in the league. A soft schedule, facing opponents around the relegation zone, has allowed Betis to find their scoring touch with eight goals in their last three games but it will be much harder to keep that going against a Real Madrid team that is much better at limiting shots. With no new injuries or suspensions, Real Betis will have the full squad available to try and breach Real's defense.

Real Madrid: There will be some interesting lineup decisions for Los Blancos as Ferland Mendy is still injured but David Alaba will also miss the match. Luka Modric won't feature due to suspension either so there's a chance that if Dani Ceballos doesn't play that Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will both have to deputize in midfield along with Toni Kroos. If he does start, Camavinga will need to be more decisive to improve on some of his mistakes lately.

Prediction

Real Madrid will continue their roller coaster season by playing to their talent level and picking up a win behind a brace from Karim Benzema in the match. Pick: Real Betis 1, Real Madrid 2