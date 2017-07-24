Real Madrid player jokingly invites Neymar to leave Barcelona, join Ronaldo and Co.

If Neymar leaves Barcelona, all signs point to PSG. But what if he were to switch Spanish clubs -- more specifically from Barcelona to heated rivals Real Madrid, as we've seen in the past with players like Luis Figo and Ronaldo?

Well, he has the invite from a Brazilian friend.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has playfully extended the invitation the player to join the Champions League winners.

"He knows what he must do," Casemiro jokingly said to Globo. "Why could he not play here at Real Madrid? He would be welcome here with us."

Now, that would be a fantasy for Real Madrid fans. There's no way he would go against his buds at Barca and join their biggest rival, as that would bring more negativity his way than he could ever imagine. This is just a case of Casemiro being goofy and there's certainly no substance behind it, but you could imagine the shock waves a move like that would produce.