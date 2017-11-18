Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Correa kicks Benzema's head with ball on dirty play
Correa escaped without a severe punishment
The latest chapter of the Madrid derby didn't provide goals or a winner, but it did provide one shocking moment.
The two met in La Liga play on Saturday, and the match finished 0-0. In the contest, Atleti's Angel Correa, with play dead, kicked the ball right at the head of Karim Benzema, who was down on the ground. It was a dirty place, and the Madrid players obviously didn't take kindly to it.
Check it out:
That was so intentional. Out of frustration, he could have kicked it anywhere. But right at Benz
He somehow escaped a yellow card as well. Shocking officiating.
