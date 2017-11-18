Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Correa kicks Benzema's head with ball on dirty play

Correa escaped without a severe punishment

The latest chapter of the Madrid derby didn't provide goals or a winner, but it did provide one shocking moment.

The two met in La Liga play on Saturday, and the match finished 0-0. In the contest, Atleti's Angel Correa, with play dead, kicked the ball right at the head of Karim Benzema, who was down on the ground. It was a dirty place, and the Madrid players obviously didn't take kindly to it.

Check it out:

That was so intentional. Out of frustration, he could have kicked it anywhere. But right at Benz

He somehow escaped a yellow card as well. Shocking officiating. 


For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories