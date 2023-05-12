Sides at the opposite ends of the La Liga table square off on Saturday when Real Madrid battles Getafe. Real Madrid (21-7-5), third in the standings with 68 points, are coming off a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Real Madrid, which defeated Osasuna 2-1 last Saturday in the Spanish Copa del Ray final, won the first match with Getafe 1-0 back in October. Getafe (8-15-10) are in real danger of relegation and are 18th in the La Liga table with just 34 points. Getafe snapped a three-match losing streak on Wednesday, posting a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook lists Real Madrid as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) in its latest Real Madrid vs. Getafe odds, with Getafe the +490 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Getafe vs. Real Madrid picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has broken down Real Madrid vs. Getafe from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Getafe vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Getafe spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (-160), Getafe +0.5 (+130)

Real Madrid vs. Getafe over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Getafe money line: Real Madrid -165, Getafe +490, Draw +275

RM: Los Blancos have a goal differential of plus-37 in La Liga action

GET: Getafe are 2-9-5 in road matches this season

Why you should back Real Madrid



Los Blancos look to get back into the win column in La Liga action, after opening the month with a 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad. Forward Karim Benzema is the team's leading scorer. In his last La Liga match, he scored three goals on six shots in a 4-2 win over Almeria on April 29. In league play, he has 17 goals and three assists with 96 shots in 21 starts. The 35-year-old from France is in his 14th season with Real Madrid, and has posted 352 goals in 644 appearances for his club during that stretch.

Brazilian Vinicius Junior had a solid performance against Manchester City on Tuesday, scoring Real Madrid's lone goal in the match. He also had an assist in the Copa del Ray final with three shots. Vinicius has started 30 La Liga matches this season, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists. In the 4-2 loss at Girona on April 25, he had a goal and an assist on three shots, including one on target. See who to back here.

Why you should back Getafe

The Azulones are in desperation mode and are trying to avoid relegation at all cost. Wednesday's win over Celta Vigo was their first since March 19. Forward Enes Unal is a big chunk of Getafe's offense. In 33 La Liga starts, he has 14 goals and three assists on 80 shots, including 30 on target. He scored the game-winner on Wednesday, his first since a 2-0 win over Sevilla. The 26-year-old from Turkey is in his third season with Getafe and, in La Liga action, has 34 goals in 98 appearances for the Azulones.

Also helping Getafe is former Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral, who is in his second year with the club. In 32 starts this season, Mayoral has eight goals and two assists on 45 shots, including 16 on target. He has goals in two of his last three starts, including one in a 2-1 loss to Almeria on April 26 and one in a 3-1 loss at Mallorca on April 23. In 50 career La Liga appearances with Getafe, he has 14 goals. See who to back here.

How to make Getafe vs. Real Madrid picks

