Manchester City continues the defense of their title when they visit Real Madrid for the first leg of their quarterfinal tie in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Manchester City, which has won 10 consecutive Champions League matches, defeated Real Madrid in the semifinals of this competition last year before edging Inter Milan 1-0 for the title. The Citizens beat Copenhagen in the Round of 16 this time around, while Los Blancos got past RB Leipzig. Real Madrid won their record 14th Champions League title in 2022.

Kickoff at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Citizens are +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Manchester City vs. Real Madrid odds, while Los Blancos are +180 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also has been solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 21-14 (+6.92).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid money line: Citizens +145, Los Blancos +180, Draw +240

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid spread: Citizens -0.5 (+130)

MC: The Citizens have scored three goals in each of their eight UCL matches

RM: Los Blancos are unbeaten in four of their last five home meetings with Man City

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens are riding a 25-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (21-4-0) and have won 11 of their last 12 matches on the road. The club has gone 21 consecutive Champions League contests without a loss and has recorded 10 victories in a row, the second-longest winning streak in the history of the competition. Manchester City has had balanced scoring during UCL play, as 11 different players have converted over their eight games.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland leads the way as he is tied for first place in the Champions League with six goals. Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez shares fifth with five goals, and both players scored in the Citizens' 3-1 triumph over Copenhagen in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. Midfielder Phil Foden also has been a big contributor as he is tied for ninth in the UCL with four goals and fifth with three assists.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos also have gone quite a while without a defeat, recording nine wins and four draws over their last 13 matches across all competitions. The club enters Tuesday with a 26-game unbeaten streak at home, with its last setback coming in April 2023 against Villarreal during La Liga play. Real Madrid have been victorious in 11 consecutive quarterfinal appearances since losing to Monaco in 2004.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham is the top offensive threat for Los Blancos, as he is tied for ninth in the Champions League with four goals. The 20-year-old, who shares the La Liga lead with 16 goals, also is tied for first in the UCL with four assists. Striker Joselu and Brazilian wingers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo all have converted three times for Real Madrid, while the latter two have notched two assists each.

How to make Manchester City vs. Real Madrid picks

Green has broken down Tuesday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the total.

So who wins Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, and where does all the betting value lie?