The 2023 Copa del Rey final is on the line Saturday when Real Madrid takes on Osasuna. Real Madrid, which are looking to win their 20th Copa del Rey title, are 7-3 in their last 10 matches dating back to April 2. Los Blancos are coming off a 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad in Spanish La Liga action on Tuesday. Osasuna, which have one runner-up finish in the competition, are 3-3-1 since April 4 when they played to a 1-1 draw, but defeated Athletic Club 2-1 on aggregate in a Copa del Rey semifinal second leg match. Real Madrid are third in the La Liga table with 68 points, while Osasuna are 10th with 44. Real Madrid posted a 2-0 win in their last meeting on Feb. 18.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook lists Real Madrid as the -295 favorites (risk $295 to win $100) in its latest Real Madrid vs. Osasuna odds, with Osasuna the +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +370 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Since the end of last year's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 112-77-6 for a profit of $3,800 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Osasuna vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna spread: Real Madrid -1.5 (-110), Osasuna +1.5 (-120)

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna money line: Real Madrid -295, Osasuna +750, Draw +370

RM: Real Madrid have a goal differential of plus-37 in La Liga action

OSA: Osasuna are 5-5-3 since the last time they faced Real Madrid

Why you should back Real Madrid

With the Champions League semifinals just three days later, Los Blancos may be in a bit of a conundrum with which players play and for how long against Osasuna. Leading scorer Karim Benzema sat out Tuesday's loss, but scored three goals in Saturday's 4-2 win over Almeria on six shots, including four on target. In La Liga action, he has 17 goals and three assists with 96 shots in 21 starts. The 35-year-old from France is in his 14th season with Real Madrid, and has posted 352 goals in 642 appearances for his club during that stretch.

Brazilian Vinicius Junior, who also missed Tuesday's match, had an assist in the win over Almeria on Saturday. He had one shot on target, and has one goal and five assists in the last five matches he has played in. Vinicuius has started 30 La Liga matches this season, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists. In last week's 4-2 loss at Girona, he had a goal and an assist on three shots, including one on target. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Osasuna

Los Rojillos would like nothing better than to bring home the Copa del Rey trophy. Forward Ezequiel Avila is the side's leading scorer in La Liga play with seven goals and two assists in 25 appearances, including 21 starts. His best match was a two-goal performance in a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo earlier in the season. The 29-year-old from Argentina is in his fourth season with Osasuna, where he has scored 26 goals in 96 overall appearances.

Also helping lead the Los Rojillos attack is forward Ante Budimir. He has four goals in 27 appearances, including 18 starts. In a start against Real Betis on April 22, Budimir scored two goals on five shots, including three on target. He has 12 shots, including four on target in his last five appearances. The 31-year-old from Croatia is in his third season with Osasuna, and has registered 22 goals in 74 overall appearances. See who to back at SportsLine.

