UEFA Champions League action returns this week with four Round of 16 matches. Two of those games are set for Tuesday, including a battle at Red Bull Arena in Germany. RB Leipzig takes on Real Madrid in the first of a two-leg matchup with aggregate scoring. This is the third all-time meeting between the clubs, with the first two split between them.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid are the +120 favorite (risk $100 to win $120) in its latest RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid odds. Leipzig are a +205 underdog, a draw is priced at +265, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid money line: Real Madrid +120, RB Leipzig +205, Draw +265

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid spread: Real Madrid -0.5

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have reached the Champions League knockout round in four of the last five seasons, and the club has earned two German Cup titles, including the 2023 crown. In the last 19 games at home against European clubs, RB Leipzig have 11 wins and five draws, and the club's offense is performing well. Leipzig accrued 13 goals and 12 assists during group stage action, and the club has 46 goals in the last 21 domestic matches.

Forward Lois Openda leads the way for Leipzig, posting 15 goals in 21 games in Bundesliga action. He has a goal in four straight matches and also has four goals in five Champions League games in 2023-24. On the other side, Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham in this match, as he suffered an ankle injury against Girona on Saturday. Bellingham is the top scorer for Real Madrid this season, producing 20 goals across competitions and 16 goals in La Liga matches.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Real Madrid are highly accomplished, including 20 Spanish Cups and 35 league titles. The club has made 28 appearances in the Champions League, sharing the competition record with Barcelona. In all 28 appearances, Real Madrid have reached the knockout round, winning their group on 20 occasions. Real Madrid also won the Champions League in 2021-22, and the club went undefeated in group games this season. Real Madrid became the second club to sweep group play on three different occasions, and they cruised to the top of Group C with an eight-point gap.

Historically, Real Madrid have been dominant in the Round of 16 stage, winning 11 of the last 13 games, and RB Leipzig have won only one of the last three in this round. Real Madrid have also dominated action against Bundesliga clubs, suffering only one loss in the last 16 matches. Real Madrid have also won 10 of the last 12 games across competitions, and Leipzig are struggling with only one victory in the last four domestic matches.

