Real Madrid look to take another step toward a 15th title when they host RB Leipzig on Wednesday for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid, who have twice as many UCL championships as the next-closest team (AC Milan), went a perfect 6-0-0 during the group stage before edging RB Leipzig 1-0 in the first leg. The Red Bulls, who were 4-0-2 in group play, aim to advance past the Round of 16 for the first time since 2019-20, when they lost to PSG in the semifinals.

Kickoff at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is set for 3 p.m. ET. Los Blancos are -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig odds, while the Red Bulls are +425 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig money line: Real Madrid -190, RB Leipzig +425, Draw +350

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig over/under: 3.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig spread: Real Madrid -1.5 (+135)

RM: Los Blancos have won 19 of the 20 UCL ties in which they were victorious in the first leg

RBL: The Red Bulls are winless in their last six Champions League knockout matches

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos enter the second leg of this tie with an eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions during which they have recorded six wins and a pair of draws. They joined Bayern Munich as the only sides to win all six of their Champions League group-stage matches on three occasions and have outscored their opponents 17-7 thus far in the 2023-24 competition. Five different players have converted multiple times for Real Madrid, with midfielder Jude Bellingham leading the way with four goals.

The 20-year-old Bellingham, who is first in La Liga with 16 goals, is tied for sixth in the UCL in goals and shares third place with three assists. Brazilian winger Rodrygo and striker Joselu both have converted three times in the competition, while winger Vinicius Junior and midfielder Brahim Diaz have scored two goals apiece. The 24-year-old Diaz, who has netted four goals over 22 La Liga matches in the first season of his second stint with Los Blancos, converted in the 48th minute of Madrid's first-leg victory against Leipzig.

Why you should back RB Leipzig

The Red Bulls are led offensively by Lois Openda, who also has scored four times in this competition. The 24-year-old Belgian striker, who is third in the German Bundesliga with 17 goals, netted three of his four goals in Leipzig's two group-stage losses to Manchester City. Openda, who recorded 21 goals for Lens of France's Ligue 1 last season, has converted in seven of his last 10 games across all competitions.

Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons both have scored twice for Leipzig in the Champions League. The 20-year-old Sesko has recorded seven goals in his first Bundesliga season with RB Leipzig after spending the previous three with RB Salzburg, with four coming over his last six league matches. Simons netted 19 goals for PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands' Eredivisie in 2022-23 before joining Leipzig, for whom he has converted six times in 23 Bundesliga contests.

