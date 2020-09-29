Real Madrid welcome Real Valladolid on Wednesday in La Liga action with Los Blancos looking to build off of a win against Real Betis last time out. Zinedine Zidane's team is 1-1-0 to start the season with Sergio Ramos' 82nd-minute penalty kick giving them the win in their last match, while Real Valladolid have yet to win this season, scoring two goals in three games, drawing two and losing one.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: La Liga - fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Real Madrid -370; Draw +480; Valladolid +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos benefited again from a late penalty kick, and across 180 minutes this season, they have just one goal during the run of play. But like their opponent on Wednesday, they've created the chances. With a short preseason, the sharpness isn't quite there yet, but this is a game where we could see the attack explode and get back on track.

Real Valladolid: This is a team that has some quality but not a lot of high expectations from the outside. But the truth is, despite not winning a game yet this season, they show some creativity but just lack finishing. Against a tough defense like Real, they are going to have to be a bit clinical to have a chance to steal a point. But expect them to be defensive first and am to hit on the counter.

Prediction

Real dominate from the start Pick: Real Madrid 4, Real Valladolid 0