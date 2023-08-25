The physio's room is getting quite busy at Real Madrid after Vinicius Junior left the pitch Friday against Celta Vigo with a hamstring injury only 18 mintues into the match. Making a strong run down the flank, the Brazillian sustained an injury and tried to play on but it was aggravated while taking a shot and he would be replaced by new signing Joselu. While it's unknown if this will become a long term injury for Vini Jr. things are beginning to become concerning for Los Blancos.

This is a side already trying to replace Karim Benzema after his exit to Saudi Arabia, and Real Madrid have already lost Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois to potential season-ending injuries. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been added to replace Courtois, but the Belgian keeper is impossible to truly replace in net. With the defensive injuries already, even more focus was on Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vini Jr. and the attack, which will only grow if Joselu has to play extended minutes.

Of course, if Bellingham keeps playing like this, nothing else may matter anyway. He scored the game winner in the 81st to keep Madrid perfect on the season. He has already scored four goals and assisted one more so far this season. Madrid have only scored six goals. The only other player to score that many in their first three games with Madrid was a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. A key signing from Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham has been charged with setting up Rodrygo and Vini Jr. but he could need to continue to be more of a goal scorer. It's something that he has in his wheelhouse, but it's certainly not the best case scenario for Real Madrid with how unpredictable space for midfielders to score can be.

Margins are thin at the top of La Liga even with Barcelona getting worse during the transfer window and there is uncertainty for Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelloti expected to leave at the end of the season to coach the Brazil national team. While Real Madrid hasn't dropped a point yet, when matches get tougher, if Vini Jr. isn't available that's when worry will continue to grow even with Real Madrid's strong start.

Needing to not only recapture their La Liga crown but also needing to make a deep run into Champions League, there is time for Real Madrid, but if they begin to drop points, things could change quickly. Nothing but winning is acceptable in Madrid, and that's true no matter how many injuries they're forced to endure.