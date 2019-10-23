Red Bull Salzburg vs. Napoli: How to watch Champions League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Red Bull Salzburg vs. Napoli soccer game
Who's Playing
Red Bull Salzburg (home) vs. Napoli (away)
What to Know
Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Napoli tied against Genk 0-0 in their previous leg to earn one point. Red Bull Salzburg is coming off of a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.
Right now, Napoli (four points) leads Group E, while Red Bull Salzburg (three points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
We'll see if Napoli can stay in the top spot. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Napoli
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Red Bull Arena
- Follow: CBS Sports App
