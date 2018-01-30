Report: Aubameyang spotted at Arsenal facility as $77 million transfer nearly done
The star striker is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for the Premier League
Borussia Dortmund's superstar striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Arsenal appears near completion. According to Sky Sports, the striker arrived at Arsenal's training ground on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old French-born player is one of the top strikers in the world and looks set to arrive just days after Alexis Sanchez's departure to Manchester United. The former Milan and Monaco man had two great seasons at Saint-Etienne before moving to Dortmund in 2013. He scored 39 goals in the 2015-16 season for the German club and 40 in 2016-17. He has 21 goals in 24 games for Dortmund this season.
He is clinical, agile and has tons of speed, which should mesh well with Arsenal's quick attack.
His fee is believed to be in the region of $77 million according to Goal.com, and he would form quite the pairing up top with Alexandre Lacazette.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield
The Reds face a tricky road test a short time after losing at Swansea City
-
PSG vs. Rennes preview
The capital club faces a squad looking to score a big result
-
Arsenal vs. Swansea preview
The Gunners are hoping to avoid a shock defeat on the road
-
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield odds, picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 1,800 percent and locked in a Premier League pick for...
-
Beckham launches MLS club
The English superstar's dream is becoming a reality
-
What to know from Beckham's MLS team
It wasn't easy but English soccer superstar David Beckham was finally granted an MLS team in...
Add a Comment