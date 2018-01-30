Report: Aubameyang spotted at Arsenal facility as $77 million transfer nearly done

Borussia Dortmund's superstar striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Arsenal appears near completion. According to Sky Sports, the striker arrived at Arsenal's training ground on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old French-born player is one of the top strikers in the world and looks set to arrive just days after Alexis Sanchez's departure to Manchester United. The former Milan and Monaco man had two great seasons at Saint-Etienne before moving to Dortmund in 2013. He scored 39 goals in the 2015-16 season for the German club and 40 in 2016-17. He has 21 goals in 24 games for Dortmund this season.

He is clinical, agile and has tons of speed, which should mesh well with Arsenal's quick attack.

His fee is believed to be in the region of $77 million according to Goal.com, and he would form quite the pairing up top with Alexandre Lacazette.