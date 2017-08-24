Report: Barcelona has its replacement for Neymar in rising superstar Dembele

Barcelona has found its replacement for Neymar. According to L'Equipe, Barcelona will sign Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could exceed $150 million.

The 20-year-old French international hasn't been practicing with Dortmund as his potential move to Barca has been on the cards for the last couple of weeks, with the German club holding out for more money.

If he does indeed sign, he should fit in perfectly on the left wing with tremendous speed and elite creativity. With world-class potential, he's viewed as one of the best players under the age of 21, alongside Kylian Mbappe of Monaco.

Teams have until the end of the month to sign new players.