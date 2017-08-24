Report: Barcelona has its replacement for Neymar in rising superstar Dembele
Ousmane Dembele looks to be on his way to Spain
Barcelona has found its replacement for Neymar. According to L'Equipe, Barcelona will sign Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could exceed $150 million.
The 20-year-old French international hasn't been practicing with Dortmund as his potential move to Barca has been on the cards for the last couple of weeks, with the German club holding out for more money.
If he does indeed sign, he should fit in perfectly on the left wing with tremendous speed and elite creativity. With world-class potential, he's viewed as one of the best players under the age of 21, alongside Kylian Mbappe of Monaco.
Teams have until the end of the month to sign new players.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Ibrahimovic returns to Man. United
The superstar returns to a new-look United
-
Yedlin to miss WCQ
Yedlin has been battling injuries and is not in the plans for the team's upcoming matches
-
Mbappe close to PSG move
The young French forward looks set to cash in
-
Ronaldo scores golazo for Real Madrid
He was allowed to play in the Benabeu Cup match against Fiorentina and made the most of it
-
Liverpool moves on in Champions League
The first half was a breeze for the boys at Anfield
-
Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim preview
The Reds are closing in on a spot in the group stage
Add a Comment