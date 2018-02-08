Report: Bayern Munich wants American rising superstar Christian Pulisic
The 19-year-old has burst on to the scene over the last couple seasons
Bayern Munich, one of the world's most important clubs, is keen on signing Borussia Dortmund and U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic. According to German outlet Kicker, Bayern is keeping track of the young American star, and is looking at him as a potential "brand ambassador" in the United States market.
The Dortmund man has become a consistent first-team player for the Germans, playing in the Champions League regularly and is now a vital part of the club's plans. The Kicker report says Bayern is considering a young player to develop like the 19-year-old Pulisic or 20-year-old Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen.
As for Pulisic, this certainly doesn't seem like a smart move for him. Considering how much time he gets on the pitch at Dortmund, the expectation early on would be for him to struggle to get into the loaded Bayern squad that has no shortage of talented attackers in the final third. After playing in 43 matches last season for Bayern, he's already appeared in 26 this season.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
USSF presidential election: What to know
There are eight people running to replace Sunil Gulati
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
Barca has the edge after the first leg but must perform well at Mestalla
-
Wynalda recalls strife with USSF
Wynalda and former coach Steve Sampson remember the impact pay disputes had on the team in...
-
USMNT defender fined for crotch grab
The USMNT defender must have though this was a way to throw his opponent off
-
Tottenham vs. Newport
Spurs are the heavy favorites and should cruise, but you never know in the FA Cup
-
Use of VAR thwarted by fan's flag
Add this to the list of things you never expected to happen
Add a Comment