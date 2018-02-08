Report: Bayern Munich wants American rising superstar Christian Pulisic

Could the brightest young star in American soccer be headed to one of the biggest clubs in the world? Getty Images

Bayern Munich, one of the world's most important clubs, is keen on signing Borussia Dortmund and U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic. According to German outlet Kicker, Bayern is keeping track of the young American star, and is looking at him as a potential "brand ambassador" in the United States market.

The Dortmund man has become a consistent first-team player for the Germans, playing in the Champions League regularly and is now a vital part of the club's plans. The Kicker report says Bayern is considering a young player to develop like the 19-year-old Pulisic or 20-year-old Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen.

As for Pulisic, this certainly doesn't seem like a smart move for him. Considering how much time he gets on the pitch at Dortmund, the expectation early on would be for him to struggle to get into the loaded Bayern squad that has no shortage of talented attackers in the final third. After playing in 43 matches last season for Bayern, he's already appeared in 26 this season.