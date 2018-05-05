Reports: Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage

The former United manager reportedly has undergone surgery, according to various reports

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who guided the Red Devils to dominance in England and Europe during his 26 seasons at Old Trafford, has been rushed to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to various reports in England. 

According to Sky Sports, the 76-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage and required emergency surgery. BBC Sport reports that Manchester United representatives say the procedure had gone "very well" but  that he needs "a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery." 

We will have more to come as this story develops. 

