Reports: Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage
The former United manager reportedly has undergone surgery, according to various reports
Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who guided the Red Devils to dominance in England and Europe during his 26 seasons at Old Trafford, has been rushed to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to various reports in England.
According to Sky Sports, the 76-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage and required emergency surgery. BBC Sport reports that Manchester United representatives say the procedure had gone "very well" but that he needs "a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery."
We will have more to come as this story develops.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview
The two meet on Sunday with massive bragging rights on the line
-
Chelsea vs. Liverpool preview
The Reds are looking to stay in third
-
Arsenal vs. Burnley preview
It's Arsene Wenger's last home game
-
Atletico reaches Europa final
It's going to be a tough end to Arsene Wenger's tenure at the Emirates
-
Marseille vs. RB Salzburg preview
Marseille leads 2-0 after the first leg at home
-
World Cup groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...