The New England Revolution have placed coach Bruce Arena on administrative leave, the team announced on Tuesday. The Revolution revealed that Arena is being investigated by the MLS for alleged "insensitive and inappropriate" comments.

Arena has been the head coach of the Revolution for four years now, and the team will be without him for an unspecified amount of time while the MLS conducts its investigation. In its statement, the club said it takes allegations like the ones levied against Arena "extremely seriously."

"The New England Revolution organization has placed Coach Arena on administrative leave as a result of an ongoing investigation being conducted by Major League Soccer into allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks," the Revolution said in a statement. "The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation."

Arena, who has also coached the USMNT, D.C. United, the New York Red Bulls and the L.A. Galaxy, is the winningest coach in MLS history with 262 victories. Arena also has five MLS Cups to his name -- two with D.C. United and three with the Galaxy.

Arena coached the USMNT for 148 games, and he owns an international record of 81-35-32. In the 2002 World Cup, Arena led the United States to the quarterfinals.

The Revolution are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference with 43 points, and the team's next game is a Leagues Cup match against Atlas on Thursday night.