Roma delivers care packages to elderly ticket holders amid coronavirus lockdown in Italy

While the entire country of Italy is on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the A.S. Roma football club began delivering 'Roma Cares' care packages to all of the team's season ticket holders older than 75.

A special home delivery for #ASRoma oldest season ticket holders today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0AckbeAk1s — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 27, 2020

The care packages will offer essentials and additional supplies to the country's most vulnerable supporters. The COVID-19 virus poses a serious risk to those over the age of 65, as they are considered to be a demographic most vulnerable to severe infection and complications from the virus.

Italy is one of the countries hit hardest by COVID-19. They have the most coronavirus cases in Europe and recently surpassed China -- where the outbreak originated -- in coronavirus-related deaths. The Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown earlier this month.

A.S. Roma included boxes of pasta, tomato sauce, coffee and biscuits as well as protective gear like surgical face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves, in the packages given to their elderly season ticket holders. The soccer team also provided the day's edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper and an A.S. Roma 'Voglio solo star con te' scarf ('I only want to be with you').

"This is a very worrying time for everyone, particularly the oldest members of our community," A.S. Roma chief operating officer. Francesco Calvo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The government and the local institutions have advised the elderly to avoid leaving their homes unless it's an emergency so we wanted to deliver some essential supplies that we believe can help them during this time."

"It's a small gesture from the club but we want them to know that despite them not being able to come to the stadium to support the team, we are still close to them during this moment."

Roma has not played since 1 March due to the indefinite postponement of the Serie A season. Last week, the club also announced that players and technical staff all donated a day's salary to the team's COVID-19 online fundraising campaign. A.S. Roma also donated eight ventilators and eight new intensive care beds to the Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome

