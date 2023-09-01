Serie A returns to action on Friday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Roma

Current Records: AC Milan 2-0-0, Roma 0-1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV/Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Star Cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

AC Milan will head out on the road to face off against Roma at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Stadio Olimpico. The Red and Blacks should still be riding high after a big win, while the Yellow and Reds will be looking to get back into the win column.

AC Milan and Torino combined for eight shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Everything went AC Milan's way against Torino as they made off with a 4-1 victory. With that win, the Red and Blacks brought their scoring average up to 3 goals per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Roma on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Verona by a score of 2-1.

AC Milan is expected to win their third match of the season, and that's good news given their solid 18-9-6 record as favorites last season. AC Milan fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A match netted those bettors $1,902.01. On the other hand, Roma was 2-3-5 as the underdog last season.

Odds

AC Milan is a slight favorite against Roma, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +164 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Roma.