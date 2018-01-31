Russia is worried about a plague of locusts ruining the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Could locusts really overtake the 2018 World Cup? Getty Images

Russia is dealing with an Old Testament-sized problem ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as officials fear a swarm of locusts may devastate the playing surfaces. The agricultural ministry of Russia told the Associated Press that it is hoping for the best but expecting the worst as it waits to see if the locusts will leave the new stadiums alone or not.

According to Pyotr Chekmaryov of the agricultural ministry, the circumstances of the new stadiums built for the event present exigent conditions for dealing with locusts.

"We have more or less learned how to deal with locusts, but this year I'm afraid we could end up in an international locust scandal," Chekmaryov said via the Associated Press, inadvertently coining an early front-runner for funniest phrase of 2018 in "international locust scandal."

Chekmaryov also detailed why this was a threat in a particularly blunt manner.

"Soccer fields are green," he said. "Locusts like places where there is a lot of green. What if they fly to the places where football is played?"

Chekmaryov brings up an excellent point, so here's a list of how to prepare for Russia if you're heading there for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

2018 FIFA World Cup survival guide