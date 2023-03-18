untitled-design-2023-03-18t171042-128.png
Serie A is back in action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

  • Verona @ Sampdoria
  • Current Records: Verona 4-7-15; Sampdoria 2-6-18

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Sampdoria will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-turf advantage. They will take on Verona at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Sampdoria came up short against Juventus on Sunday, falling 4-2. The game was a 2-2 toss-up at halftime, but Sampdoria were shut out in the second half.

Verona and Monza finished up on equal footing with a 1-1 draw.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Sunday.

Odds

Verona are a slight favorite against Sampdoria, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +152 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Featured Game | Sampdoria vs. Verona
Spread
Moneyline
Total
SMP
+0.5
-190
BET NOW
+200
BET NOW
o2.5
+135
BET NOW
VNA
-0.5
+150
BET NOW
+155
BET NOW
u2.5
-175
BET NOW
DRAW
+200
BET NOW