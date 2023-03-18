Serie A is back in action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Verona @ Sampdoria

Current Records: Verona 4-7-15; Sampdoria 2-6-18

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Sampdoria will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-turf advantage. They will take on Verona at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Sampdoria came up short against Juventus on Sunday, falling 4-2. The game was a 2-2 toss-up at halftime, but Sampdoria were shut out in the second half.

Verona and Monza finished up on equal footing with a 1-1 draw.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Sunday.

Odds

Verona are a slight favorite against Sampdoria, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +152 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.