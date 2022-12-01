The 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage has one final matchday as Serbia and Switzerland square off at Stadium 974 in Qatar on Friday. The two teams faced each other during the 2018 World Cup and Switzerland completed a comeback 2-1 win against Serbia. The Swiss will hope for a similar turnout during this tournament, as Group E will compete the round of 16 picture with second place in the group still up for grabs.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, December 2 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Friday, December 2 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Stadium 974

: Stadium 974 TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: SER +155; Draw +220; SWI +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Seriba: The team squandered a multi-goal lead to Cameroon that ended in a 3-3 draw. The wild scenes did no favors for the Serbians, who are still mathematically in the hunt to advance out of the group. Serbia is in a must-win scenario for second place in the group, and will need some help from Brazil in the goal differential category to seal their place in the knockout round. They will need more in front goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic if they hope to pull off a miracle.

Switzerland: Switzerland will hope for a repeat of 2018 as the team can confirm its place in the knockouts with a win over Serbia. The Swiss already have on foot through the door of the final 16 after a 1-0 win against Cameroon. Look for the team to frustrate Serbia on the flanks with Ruben Vargas and Xherdan Shaqiri in support if needed.

Prediction

A must win for Serbia will challenge Switzerland for a final push to the knockout rounds. Match will be filled with lots of tense moments on the pitch and see scoring opportunities for both sides but end in a draw that will help Switzerland advance. Pick: Serbia 1, Switzerland 1