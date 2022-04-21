Tennis legend Serena Williams and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton may soon be part owners of one of the world's most popular soccer clubs. The pair is joining British businessman Martin Broughton's consortium bid to buy Chelsea, according to Sky Sports. Broughton, who is the former Liverpool chairman, also has a consortium that includes Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

Williams and Hamilton have pledged an estimated £10 million ($13.06 million) each in the bid. Williams is no stranger to investing in a soccer club as she is already an investor in Los Angeles' Angel City FC, which is slated to debut in the National Women's Soccer League later this April.

Broughton also has a stake in Crystal Palace, but is prepared to sell his stake if his consortium group wins the bidding war for Chelsea. His group also includes Canada's Rogers family, who owns the Blue Jays and Rogers Communications, as well as John Arnold, who chaired Houston's efforts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup bid committee. In addition, Taiwan's Tsai family is involved. They own the Taipei Fubon Braves basketball team, which plays in the ASEAN Basketball League, as well as the Fubon Guardians baseball team in China.

Chelsea were officially put up for sale in March after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The government has allowed Chelsea to continue to operate in a limited capacity until a sale is completed and the American financial institution the Raine Group has been brought in to oversee the sale of the club. Final bids for Chelsea were submitted earlier in April, and the field has been narrowed to three potential groups.

Some other prominent names in American sports have been connected to the bidding war. At one point, there was a consortium headed by the Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs, to purchase the club, but they have since pulled out. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca are also in the running to purchase the Premier League club.