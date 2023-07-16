Hours before Inter Miami were scheduled to officially unveil Lionel Messi, the MLS club announced that they have also signed Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets on a deal that runs through the 2025 season.

The 35-year-old midfielder will hold a designated player spot on Miami's roster and is expected to join his new team "in the coming days," according to the club. Miami did not specify when Busquets would take part in his first training session or play his first match, and there was no word on whether or not he would participate in Miami's Sunday event celebrating Messi's arrival.

Miami foreshadowed Busquets' arrival when they agreed to terminate Rodolfo Pizarro's contract by mutual consent on Friday. MLS clubs can only fill three designated player roster spots at a time, and Pizarro's departure meant one of those spots opened up for the former Barcelona midfielder.

Messi is not the only familiar face Busquets will see in South Florida. Miami hired former Barcelona manager Tata Martino to replace Phil Neville late last month, and the club is reportedly working on signing Jordi Alba this summer. The 34-year-old Alba is available on a free transfer after his contract with Barcelona expired at the end of last season.

The MLS club is also reportedly interested in acquiring former Barcelona striker Luis Suárez, but Brazilian side Grêmio are unwilling to let Suárez go unless Miami meets their asking price, which the South Florida team seems unlikely to do. To sign either Alba or Suárez, Miami would need to either free up another designated player spot or opt to pay their new signings less than Messi and Busquets.