Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk will square off in a Group H showdown in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday on Paramount+. Both teams enter Tuesday's clash confident after their recent results. Barcelona have won three of their last four fixtures across all competitions and won all three of their matches in the Champions League thus far this season, which includes a 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Oct. 25. Shakhtar Donetsk, meanwhile, have won two straight games following that defeat at Barcelona. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Barcelona vs. Shakhtar Donetsk odds list Barcelona as -380 favorites (risk $380 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Shakhtar Donetsk listed as +950 underdogs. A draw is priced at +500 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona

Barcelona vs. Shakhtar Donetsk date: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Barcelona vs. Shakhtar Donetsk time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Barcelona vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Barcelona vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Sutton is backing Barcelona (-1.5) to cover the spread at -120 odds. Barcelona have been dealing with injuries, but the Spanish side seems to be getting healthy ahead of Tuesday's clash with Shakhtar Donetsk. Star striker Robert Lewandowski missed Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Oct. 25, but he's expected to be fully fit after featuring in Barcelona's last two matches. Lewandowski has scored 92 goals in the Champions League in his career, so he has the experience to be the difference maker in this match.

"Shakhtar Donetsk have reeled off two straight wins since their 2-1 defeat at Barcelona, but they managed just one shot on target against the Spanish side in the reverse fixture," Sutton told SportsLine. "Shakhtar Donetsk suffered a 3-1 setback to FC Porto in their only home match in the Champions League this season, giving up nine shots on target against the Portuguese side. I think we could see a similar outcome on Tuesday with Barcelona controlling the pace of play." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

