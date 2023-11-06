Xavi's FC Barcelona have the chance to qualify for the Champions League's Round of 16 if they manage to win against Shakhtar Donetsk away on Tuesday. The Spanish side has won all the three games played so far, while the Ukrainian team are third with three points so far, and can still hope to qualify for the next round. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 7 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Volksparkstadion -- Hamburg, Germany

Volksparkstadion -- Hamburg, Germany Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Shakhtar +1000; Draw: +475; FC Barcelona -400

Team news

Shakhtar: Shakhtar are playing in Germany due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The "home" side have a full squad fit without any suspension or injuries. Sikan is expected to start as a central striker, supported by Zubkov and Kryskiv on the wings.

Potential Shakhtar XI: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Rakitskiy; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Kryskiv; Sikan.

FC Barcelona: While Pedri still needs some time to make it into the starting lineup, Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowksi, and Raphinha are all fit. On the other hand, Sergi Roberto and Frankie de Jong are still out due to their injuries.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, Gavi, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Prediction

Despite some injuries, FC Barcelona are expected to win easily and qualify for the Round of 16 on Tuesday. Pick: FC Barcelona 3, Shakhtar 0.