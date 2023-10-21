The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Manchester United 4-0-4, Sheffield United 0-1-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Sheffield United will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Manchester United at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Sheffield United is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

Sheffield United's game last Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Fulham. That's two games in a row now that Sheffield United has lost by exactly two goals.

Meanwhile, Manchester United faced off against Brentford for the first time this season, and the Red Devils walked away the winners. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Brentford 2-1. Scott McTominay just couldn't stay away from the goal and booted in both goals Manchester United scored.

Sheffield United has been struggling recently and they've lost seven of their last eight matchups. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 4-1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Sheffield United's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 64.6% over those games). Manchester United's win last Saturday bumped their record up to 4-0-4.

Sheffield United beat Manchester United by a goal in their previous matchup back in January of 2021, winning 2-1. Will Sheffield United repeat their success, or does Manchester United have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester United is a huge favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -241 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Sheffield United.