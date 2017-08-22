Shocking video in Argentina shows soccer ref attacked with horrific kick to face

Violence has once again shown up in the world of soccer. In Salta, Argentina, a referee was assaulted by players during a lower-level match. The ref's name is Claudio Landriel, and as he attempted to leave the field during a heated match, he got a karate kick to the face and much more Here's the shocking video:

Violenta agresión a un árbitro en Salta. Fue en la final de la Liga Güemense entre "La Tablada" y "135 viviendas". pic.twitter.com/DQOfdbUdFc — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 22, 2017

And here's how his eye ended up:

"Me pegaron mucho en la cara, tengo un hematoma en el ojo. Me dieron golpes de puño y patadas" Claudio Landriel, arbitro, en @Sportia pic.twitter.com/4AqtfHzzlJ — German Garcia Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) August 22, 2017

He suffered a hematoma in his eye as a product of kicks and punches. Just horrible stuff and there's no place for this stuff in any sport. And this certainly won't stop it. It's only a matter of time until it happens again, and here's a reminder to everyone that at the end of the day, it's just a game.