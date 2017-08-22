Shocking video in Argentina shows soccer ref attacked with horrific kick to face

Things got way out of hand here in the latest incident of abuse toward a referee

Violence has once again shown up in the world of soccer. In Salta, Argentina, a referee was assaulted by players during a lower-level match. The ref's name is Claudio Landriel, and as he attempted to leave the field during a heated match, he got a karate kick to the face and much more Here's the shocking video:

And here's how his eye ended up:

He suffered a hematoma in his eye as a product of kicks and punches. Just horrible stuff and there's no place for this stuff in any sport. And this certainly won't stop it. It's only a matter of time until it happens again, and here's a reminder to everyone that at the end of the day, it's just a game. 

