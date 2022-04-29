The NWSL season kicks off Friday with Angel City making their inaugural regular season opener against the North Carolina Courage. It'll be quite a test for Angel City after they ended the Challenge Cup on a high note by defeating the Portland Thorns. The title race will still take center stage in England as Liverpool and Manchester City can't be separated in a battle that looks set to continue until the final day. After Inter Milan's goalkeeping gaffe midweek, AC Milan control their destiny for the scudetto but they'll need to see off Fiorentina as the Viola look to bounce back after a shock loss to Udinese.

Here's what we're watching this weekend:

5. Angel City vs. North Carolina Courage

Date: Friday, April 29 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Why watch: The NWSL season begins Friday as one of the two expansion franchises, Angel City FC, play their first regular season home match. It'll be a good test against a Courage squad that snuck into the playoffs last season and have improved over the offseason. Angel City had the Challenge Cup to prepare for things and while they got off to a rough start in the tournament, it proved to be a good experience as the defense made some strides by the time they pitched a shutout victory against the Portland Thorns. Can they carry that into the season?

4. Leeds United vs. Manchester City

Date: Saturday, April 30 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Why watch: The Premier title race is balanced on a razor's edge. Manchester City lead by one point over Liverpool, but they can't afford a slip-up with the Reds playing Newcastle United. Leeds have improved since Jesse Marsch took over and seem set to avoid relegation but getting a home victory over Man City would be monumental for them. Anything is possible when teams come to Elland Road.

3. AC Milan vs. Fiorentina

Date: Sunday, May 1 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Why watch: The Serie A title race is in AC Milan's hands. Win out and the scudetto belongs to the Rossoneri. It's not the first and it might not be the last time they have had control of their own destiny as Inter Milan have always seemed to find their way back into the mix. After Fiorentina lost 4-0 midweek, they'll want a bounce-back victory because they have a chance at a European spot trailing Lazio by only goal difference and Roma by two points. It should be a hard fought match.

2. Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC

Date: Saturday, Apr. 30 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Why watch: A Texas derby always makes things interesting, and it's no different this time around as all three teams in the state have improved and currently sit in a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Houston has been led by its defense while Austin leads the league in scoring after knocking in 20 goals after only eight games played. Sebastian Driussi leads the league in scoring with six goals while Diego Fagunsdez has the most assists in the league with five bringing quite a test to the Dynamo defense. Can they hold firm?

1. West Ham United vs. Arsenal

Date: Sunday, May 1 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Why watch: Watching how David Moyes approaches this match will be fascinating. A loss will essentially eliminate West Ham from a shot at a top-four place while also boosting Arsenal's chances at hanging on. With the match being after Spurs play Sunday, Mikel Arteta will know exactly what he needs as Arsenal could have a chance to go five points clear of fifth place with four games remaining.

Honorable mentions

(All times U.S./Eastern)

