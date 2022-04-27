Goalkeeper Ionit Radu's started his first game of the season for Inter Milan, and it ended with a horrific mistake that will remain in the heads of supporters for years to come. It could also cost them the Serie A title. The Nerazzurri goalkeeper made an incredible late error that allowed Bologna to score the deciding goal, stunning Inter 2-1. Elsewhere, AC Milan fans are cheering because this match makes the Rossoneri the Scudetto favorites with only four matches to go until the end of the season (catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+).

Here's the moment:

Inter Milan had started the match strongly and scored after only three minutes thanks to Ivan Perisic. The Croatian winger's amazing goal had the Nerazzurri dreaming, but everything changed when former Inter Milan striker Marko Arnautovic scored the equalizer in the first half. The two teams came out of the dressing room in the second half and Inter Milan started to push, having several chances from Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez in particular. Simone Inzaghi tried to make changes in the team and includes both Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez, but Inter were not as dangerous as the coach had hoped.

With ten minutes to go until the end of the match, Radu's mistake led to the goal of Nicola Sansone and the Bologna win. From that moment on, it was as if the game was over with an Inter that psychologically collapsed, showing nothing the rest of the way. The Romanian goalkeeper played his first Serie A match as starter, replacing Samir Handanovic, but his performance will be remembered for all of the wrong reasons. It will go down as one of the most incredible mistakes in the history of this Serie A season and could have a massive impact on the title race.

With four games to go now, AC Milan are the leading candidates to win the Scudetto, holding a two-point advantage. The Rossoneri now only depend on themselves and need 10 points in the next four matches to clinch it. It will be an exciting title race until the last minute considering the games the two sides have left. AC Milan will face Fiorentina this Sunday at the San Siro, then Hellas Verona away, Atalanta and lastly against Sassuolo. On the other hand Inter Milan will play against Udinese this weekend away, then Empoli, Cagliari and Sampdoria for the last match of the season. In the meantime Nerazzurri will play the Coppa Italia's final against Juventus on May 11.