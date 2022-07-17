What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has nearly secured his top defensive reinforcement in Lisandro Martinez, while Arsenal inch closer to adding Oleksandr Zinchenko. Paulo Dybala could have a new team shortly while Presnel Kimpembe could leave PSG and more.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Manchester United have reached a full agreement for Lisandro Martinez

Erik ten Hag is getting his guy as Martinez could help remake the Manchester United defense. The agreed fee is for €57 million with another €10 million available via add-ons, Martinez will sign a five-year contract with an option for a sixth. A talented central defender who can also operate as a left back or a defensive midfielder, Martinez could push Harry Maguire to the bench as ten Hag looks to make improving the defense one of his first priorities.

He's United's second defensive reinforcement of the summer, joining left back Tyrell Malacia. Ten Hag wants to press and have a team that is strong on the ball which the addition of Martinez will help with. While there will need to be outgoings at some point, the additions so far speak to a clear vision at Manchester United, which hasn't been present in a while.

Personal teams are progressing as Arsenal look to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko

The deal is close as Arsenal and Manchester City have already agreed to a £30 million deal for the Ukraine international, according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. Pep Guardiola wants to add Marc Cucurella from Brighton, which allows Zinchenko to be available for a move in search of first-team soccer. While other Premier League teams were interested in the left back, his familiarity with Mikel Arteta during his time as Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City looks to be a big factor. If Arsenal are able to agree to a deal, it will be quite an addition of a versatile player who is able to line up at left back or in midfield, helping Arteta craft his precision-built attack.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Chelsea chance Presnel Kimpembe but there is a gap in valuation

Under the new management of Christophe Galtier, almost anyone at PSG is available for a price, but the gap between what they will accept for Kimpembe and what Chelsea are planning to offer could prove to be a challenge. PSG currently want around €65 million for the French international who came through their youth academy. While Kimpembe played in 41 matches last season across all competitions, he could be fighting for time if PSG are able pull off a deal for Milan Skrinar.

Chelsea have already secured Kalidou Koulibaly, but they'd like to add more depth to the squad, especially since Cesar Azpilicueta could head to Barcelona. The Blues are planning to open with a proposal around €50 million for Kimpembe, per Romano, so it will be down to if they can close that gap and agree to personal terms.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Paulo Dybala's future is coming down to Roma and Napoli

A curious saga this summer in Italy has been where will Dybala end up. After leaving Juventus, the Argentine has been available on a free transfer and seemed set to sign for Inter Milan but as discussions broke down, that proposal came to a standstill. While newly-promoted Monza threw their hats in the ring, it was clear that they didn't have a realistic shot at getting the talented attacjer to join them. But Jose Mourinho has made Dybala his top priority while Napoli have also tried to convince him to join. Napoli have offered Dybala the higher wage but so far he seems more convinced by Roma's project, according to Gianluca DiMarzio. With the choice seemingly now down to the two clubs, this long saga could come to an end sooner than later.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.