What goes better with your morning waffles and coffee than the latest transfer news? Join us as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the soccer world and what they mean to your favorite clubs. As we approach August and the final month of business, the summer transfer window is now in full swing with some of the biggest names are active. Luis Suarez has returned home in an emotional move back to formative club Nacional while Everton are on the verge of announcing Dwight McNeil's arrival from Burnley and Jules Kounde edges closer to Barcelona. Our transfer latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Nacional confirm Suarez return

The Uruguay international has gone back to where it all began as a player and rejoined formative club Nacional after 16 years in Europe. The South American giants has confirmed the 35-year-old's homecoming after stints with Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and AFC Ajax after first landing in the Netherlands with Groningen.

Atleti land Molina

Suarez's former club Atleti have now finally announced the arrival of Nahuel Molina from Udinese and the Argentina international defender has signed a five-year deal at Estadio Metropolitano. The 24-year-old is now secured and president Enrique Cerezo has been clear that the Colchoneros do not have the means to bring in former Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

McNeil to Everton done

Frank Lampard has moved to boost his squad after a chastening preseason with the 22-year-old arriving from Burnley for around $24 million. McNeil agreed terms and underwent his medical on Wednesday and gives the Toffees some much-needed reinforcement.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Kounde to Barca loading

The LaLiga giants are preparing their latest coup with the France international set to join from Sevilla after a total agreement was reached with their Spanish rivals. Kounde's contract is now being prepared and then the Blaugrana can unveil him as the latest player to join their revolution.

Nice to repatriate Alexis Beka Beka

The Frenchman is set to return to his homeland from Lokomotiv Moscow for around $12 million which could rise to around $14 million. The 21-year-old who represented Les Bleus at the 2020 Olympics will undergo his medical on Thursday before being announced by Les Aiglons.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Everton want Gueye back

After McNeil's arrival, Lampard has switched his attention to Paris Saint-Germain's Idrissa Gueye and the Senegal international is available for transfer this summer. Contact has been made with the French giants and discussions will take place in the coming days which could see the 32-year-old return to the Premier League.

CR7 not for sale but wants out

Something must give at some point, just not yet it seems. The Portuguese superstar still wants away from Old Trafford while the Red Devils are reluctant to let him go just yet and Atleti are seemingly no longer an option after Cerezo's public declaration. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is looking for solutions and the situation could end up mirroring his Juventus exit.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.

There is no Arsenal bid for Arthur Melo despite the noise and Valencia CF remain very keen on the Juve man.

Adam Aznou has left Barca and joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer on a contract until 2025 with an option for professional terms.