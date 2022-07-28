What goes better with your morning waffles and coffee than the latest transfer news? Join us as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the soccer world and what they mean to your favorite clubs. As we approach August and the final month of business, the summer transfer window is now in full swing with some of the biggest names are active. Luis Suarez has returned home in an emotional move back to formative club Nacional while Everton are on the verge of announcing Dwight McNeil's arrival from Burnley and Jules Kounde edges closer to Barcelona. Our transfer latest:
In the six-yard box
The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.
Nacional confirm Suarez return
The Uruguay international has gone back to where it all began as a player and rejoined formative club Nacional after 16 years in Europe. The South American giants has confirmed the 35-year-old's homecoming after stints with Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and AFC Ajax after first landing in the Netherlands with Groningen.
🤩🔵⚪️🔴🏠 https://t.co/78z8WHz6l1— Nacional (@Nacional) July 27, 2022
Atleti land Molina
Suarez's former club Atleti have now finally announced the arrival of Nahuel Molina from Udinese and the Argentina international defender has signed a five-year deal at Estadio Metropolitano. The 24-year-old is now secured and president Enrique Cerezo has been clear that the Colchoneros do not have the means to bring in former Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.
🤝 Agreement with Udinese over the transfer of Nahuel Molina; the Argentinian defender signs for 5 seasons.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 28, 2022
🔴⚪ #WelcomeMolina
🔗https://t.co/QDi8Uve128 pic.twitter.com/6x19t2J162
McNeil to Everton done
Frank Lampard has moved to boost his squad after a chastening preseason with the 22-year-old arriving from Burnley for around $24 million. McNeil agreed terms and underwent his medical on Wednesday and gives the Toffees some much-needed reinforcement.
Everton and Burnley have completed the contracts for Dwight McNeil deal on permanent move. £19/20m total fee with add-ons included, here we go. 🔵🤝 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022
McNeil agreed personal terms and completed medical tests yesterday, one more signing for Lampard. ⤵️ https://t.co/MVuutKDk7A
Entering the penalty area
These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.
Kounde to Barca loading
The LaLiga giants are preparing their latest coup with the France international set to join from Sevilla after a total agreement was reached with their Spanish rivals. Kounde's contract is now being prepared and then the Blaugrana can unveil him as the latest player to join their revolution.
Barcelona are preparing documents and paperworks in order to get Jules Koundé deal signed - it will follow full agreement with Sevilla reached on Wednesday afternoon. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022
Contract almost ready for Koundé who’s just waiting to sign and then be unveiled as new Barça player.
Nice to repatriate Alexis Beka Beka
The Frenchman is set to return to his homeland from Lokomotiv Moscow for around $12 million which could rise to around $14 million. The 21-year-old who represented Les Bleus at the 2020 Olympics will undergo his medical on Thursday before being announced by Les Aiglons.
OGC Nice are set to sign Alexis Beka Beka from Lokomotiv Moscow on a permanent deal. €12m fixed fee plus €2m add-ons. 🚨🔴🇫🇷 #OGCNice— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022
Medical tests scheduled on Thursday in order to announce the deal soon. pic.twitter.com/EOiuMd9h9Y
Build-up play
These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.
Everton want Gueye back
After McNeil's arrival, Lampard has switched his attention to Paris Saint-Germain's Idrissa Gueye and the Senegal international is available for transfer this summer. Contact has been made with the French giants and discussions will take place in the coming days which could see the 32-year-old return to the Premier League.
Everton have approached Paris Saint-Germain for Gana Gueye. He's one of the names in the list but talks are still at early stages, discussions will continue in the next days. 🚨🔵 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022
PSG want to sell Gueye as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/xE1fJOyFGJ
CR7 not for sale but wants out
Something must give at some point, just not yet it seems. The Portuguese superstar still wants away from Old Trafford while the Red Devils are reluctant to let him go just yet and Atleti are seemingly no longer an option after Cerezo's public declaration. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is looking for solutions and the situation could end up mirroring his Juventus exit.
No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave. 🚨🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022
His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. pic.twitter.com/6CjzS8WSdA
Keeper punts
Your daily quick hitters.
There is no Arsenal bid for Arthur Melo despite the noise and Valencia CF remain very keen on the Juve man.
Adam Aznou has left Barca and joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer on a contract until 2025 with an option for professional terms.