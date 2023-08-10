The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal round will begin on Thursday as the Netherlands and Spain square off for a spot in the semifinals. The two sides will meet at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand after their round of 16 victories. Spain eliminated Switzerland where they scored all the goals, including an own goal, in a bounce-back 5-1 win. The Netherlands picked up a 2-0 win against South Africa but will be without midfielder Danielle van de Donk who is missing the match on yellow card accumulation.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's how you can watch the upcoming game:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Aug. 10 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Aug. 10 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Wellington Regional Stadium -- Wellington, New Zealand

: Wellington Regional Stadium -- Wellington, New Zealand TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free), Fox Sports app

Fox | fuboTV (Try for free), Fox Sports app Odds: Spain -124; Draw +225; Netherlands +360

Catch up with all the latest news and notes from the beautiful game in the United States with In Soccer We Trust.

Storylines

Spain: La Roja sailed right past Switzerland to advance into the quarterfinals and are looking like a team ready to cruise through the knockout rounds. It was a strong response by Spain after they closed out their group stage with a lopsided loss against Japan, and now they face another tough challenge against the Dutch. Will this be the game where Alexia Putellas offers more than an hour for Spain? Her services weren't urgently needed in the 5-1 thrashing of Switzerland, thanks to Aitana Bonmati who has been pulling the strings in the midfield, so maybe she is the X-factor here. If they can expose the space behind the Netherlands' three-player defense and be clinical in the final third, they'll reach the semis.

Netherlands: The Dutch have good form and confidence heading into the quarterfinal after winning Group E and taking down South Africa in the round of 16. They've smashed the narrative of 'how they will score without Vivianne Miedema?' with multiple goal scorers this tournament including Lineth Beerensteyn and Jill Roord who each scored in the previous match. No van de Donk for this game will be a massive loss in the midfield, but this could finally mean Damaris Egurrola gets her first start of the tournament, and the Dutch will need to disrupt any rhythm and time on the ball by Spain.

Prediction

Spain are the favorites after a big scoreline against the Swiss and player rotation for fresh legs, but the Dutch are no underdogs. The 2019 runners-up are on a mission, so look for another close, tense game that needs more than 90 minutes. Pick: Netherlands 2, Spain 1.