Sweden are trying to finally break through on the world's biggest stage, but they are underdogs Tuesday in their matchup with Spain at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Swedes are playing in their fifth semifinal in nine World Cup appearances, but they've reached the final just once. That ended in a 1-0 loss to the USWNT in the 2003 Women's World Cup. Spain had never won a knockout-round match before this year. The USWNT beat them the only other time they moved past the group stage, in the most recent edition in 2019. The winner will play in the final against Australia or England, who face off on Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 4 a.m. ET at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Spain are +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Spain vs. Sweden odds. Sweden are +250 underdogs, a 90-minute draw is priced at +215, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Sweden vs. Spain picks or Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Spain vs. Sweden and just locked in his picks and Women's World Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for Sweden vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Sweden spread: Spain -0.5 (+110)

Spain vs. Sweden over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Sweden money line: Spain +110, Sweden +250, Draw +215

ESP: Spain are 8-0-2 in their past 10 competitive games, with a 31-9 goal advantage.

SWE: Sweden have a 20-8 advantage in goals in their past 10 official matches (8-1-1).

Spain vs. Sweden picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Spain

La Roja have been building toward this moment for several years, and they have talent and depth, led by a bevy of Barcelona stars. The Spaniards blitzed Switzerland 5-1 in the Round of 16, getting two goals from Barca's Aitana Bonmati. Her teenage teammate in Liga F, Salma Paralluelo, scored the winner in a 2-1 triumph against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Alba Redondo, who led the Spanish league with 27 goals last season with Levante, also scored a goal against the Swiss.

Spain outshot their two knockout-round opponents 54-12 and had an 18-5 advantage in attempts on target. Barcelona's Alexia Putellas is the team's best player, and the back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner is returning to fitness and was effective off the bench in the two knockout games. Jenni Hermoso, a longtime Barca player now competing in Mexico, and Bonmati have both scored three goals in the tournament. Hermoso has a national-record 51 international goals, and Redondo has 14 in 32 games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Sweden

The Swedes have far more experience at this stage and face a Spain side that needed extra time to win their quarterfinals. Sweden stunned the USWNT in their first knockout-round match, holding the world power scoreless before winning on penalties. They then beat a strong Japan side 2-1, so their confidence should be soaring. Amanda Ilestedt scored the winner on a penalty to beat Japan. It was her fourth goal of the tournament, and she is part of a defense featuring several world-class players.

Bayern Munich's Magdalena Eriksson patrols the middle alongside Ilestedt for a Sweden side that has outscored its World Cup foes 11-2. Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has saved 18 of the 20 shots she has faced. Sweden is 7-4-0 all-time against Spain and are unbeaten in this Women's World Cup (4-1-0). The only game where they failed to score at least twice was the draw with the United States. See which team to pick here.

How to make Sweden vs. Spain picks

Green has taken an intensive look at the Spain vs. Sweden matchup. He has locked in three confident best bets, including two that return plus money, while offering a full breakdown of this semifinal showdown. He's only sharing his Women's World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Spain vs. Sweden on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Sweden vs. Spain match, all from the expert who is red-hot on his soccer picks, and find out.