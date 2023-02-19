Serie A returns to action on Sunday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
- Juventus @ Spezia
- Current Records: Juventus 13-5-4; Spezia 4-7-11
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Alberto Picco
- TV: Paramount+
What to Know
Spezia haven't won a game against Juventus since November of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Spezia will look to defend their home turf against Juventus at Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia have not won a single game against Juventus in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since November of 2020.
Spezia and Empoli finished up their game with a 2-2 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Spezia, who haven't won a game since January 22nd.
Juventus had just enough and edged out Fiorentina 1-0. The success made it back-to-back wins for Juventus.
Spezia will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
Odds
Juventus are a huge favorite against Spezia, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -168 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
