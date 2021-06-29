Glasgow plays host to the final tie of Euro 2020's round of 16 on Tuesday as Sweden and Ukraine face off in what may be one of the most closely fought knockout ties yet. Janne Anderson's Swedish side topped Group D off the back of a thrilling late win over Poland but have not necessarily blown away any of their opponents so far in this tournament.

Meanwhile Ukraine made it through to the last 16 as one of the three best-performing sides who finished third in their group and have one win to their name from games against the Netherlands, North Macedonia and Austria. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, June 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Hampden Park -- Glasgow, United Kingdom

TV: ESPN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Sweden +145; Draw +200; Ukraine +220 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Sweden: Andriy Shevhcenko certainly seems to believe that Sweden's greatest success may come from the dead balls with Anderson's side blessed with strength and size across the XI but perhaps lacking the open play guile that will be needed in the deepest stages of the competition.

"We have to be very cautious at set pieces because Sweden make great use of them," the Ukraine manager said in his pre-match press conference. "It will also be very important to win second balls. There will be a lot of battling on the pitch, and of course, we need to be effective up front."

Ukraine: Though they started the tournament impressively in defeat to the Dutch there will be cause for concern from Shevchenko at how his side performed in the defeat to Austria, a match where Ukraine created shooting chances worth just 0.3 expected goals. Aside from Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi this team seems to lack the creativity required to carve open teams, indeed the No.8 completed half of the mere four passes that were made into the Austrian half.

They could find similar problems grinding down the Swedish defense, which for much of their 3-2 win over Poland did rather well at limiting service to Robert Lewandowski. It should be even easier for Victor Lindelof and Marcus Danielson against Roman Yaremchuk.

Prediction

This is unlikely to be a game of high quality attacking moments but Alexander Isak, Emil Forsberg and Dejan Kulusevski might just provide the necessary cutting edge for the Swedes. Pick: Sweden 1 Ukraine 0