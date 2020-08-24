Watch Now: Highlights: PSG vs. Bayern Munich ( 4:56 )

Chelsea's busy summer transfer window continued Monday as the club looks set to sign PSG defender Thiago Silva. The Brazilian center back and longtime captain of PSG, is joining the Blues on a free transfer according to CBS Sports transfer inside Fabrizio Romano. The deal is for two seasons.

The 35-year-old played his last game for PSG on Sunday as the club fell to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. He joins a Chelsea defense that had plenty of issues during the season and needed a veteran presence to lead the backline. Silva, a Copa America champion with Brazil, has been one of the better defenders in the world over the last decade. It's a low-risk move for Chelsea that could certainly pay dividends for a team aiming to win major trophies next season.

Chelsea finished in the top four in the Premier League and also were runners-up in the FA Cup, losing the final to Arsenal. Frank Lampard's team has had an unbelievable transfer window, adding Timo Werner of RB Leipzig, Hakim Ziyech of Ajax, and the club is on the verge of signing Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

Silva will be 38 years old at the time the deal expires. He played 315 matches for PSG since joining in 2012, winning 23 trophies with the capitol club.