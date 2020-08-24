Watch Now: Latest On Kai Havertz To Chelsea ( 2:06 )

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, one of the world's top young players, is on the verge of joining Chelsea in a deal surpassing $100 million, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is one step away from being reached, with the latest bid of $94.7 million plus $23.6 million in add ons expected to be accepted.

Havertz, 21, is arguably the top young player in the Bundesliga. He's an attacking midfielder who has the versatility to play multiple positions such as winger and striker. Havertz would be the latest superstar signing for the Blues. Chelsea already added Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of the season, and are closing in on addressing the defense by signing Ben Chilwell from Leicester and Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain.

Havertz, a Germany national team player, has already played in 150 official games for Leverkusen, scoring 46 goals. He guided the team to the German Cup final this season, where they lost to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the Champions League in the process. The club made it to the FA Cup final, losing to Arsenal earlier this month.