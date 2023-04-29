untitled-design-2023-04-28t203305-296.png
Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

  • Atalanta @ Torino
  • Current Records: Atalanta 15-7-9, Torino 11-9-11

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Torino are 2-5 against Atalanta since April of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Torino will be playing at home against Atalanta at 2:45 p.m. ET. Atalanta are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Torino this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Torino have had a rough go of it against Lazio in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them on Saturday. Torino sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 1-0 victory over Lazio. Torino's only goal came from Ivan Ilic in minute 43.

Meanwhile, Atalanta beat Roma 3-1 on Monday.

Their wins bumped Torino to 11-9-11 and Atalanta to 15-7-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Atalanta are a slight favorite against Torino, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +144 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

