Serie A returns to action on Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Roma @ Torino

Current Records: Roma 15-5-8; Torino 10-8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Torino are 2-6 against Roma since August of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Torino will be playing in front of their home fans against Roma at 12:30 p.m. ET at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. While the odds are definitely not in Torino's favor, at least they'll be on their home pitch in front of their own fans.

On Monday, Torino and Sassuolo ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Torino's goal came from Antonio Sanabria at minute 66, while Sassuolo's was scored by Andrea Pinamonti in the 36th.

Meanwhile, Roma's contest against them on Sunday was close at halftime, but they turned on the heat in the second half with three goals. They blew past Sampdoria 3-0. The score was all tied up at the break 0-0, but Roma were the better team in the second half.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, Roma didn't give the goalie a break and made 11 shots on goal. Their good performance in that department was in sharp contrast to Sampdoria, who only managed three.

Torino will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Roma are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +137 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

