The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Liverpool 4-4-4; Tottenham Hotspur 8-3-2

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Last year, Spurs and Liverpool were perfect equals, playing to 2-2 and 1-1 draws.

On Saturday, Tottenham won by a goal, slipping past Bournemouth 3-2.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but the Reds were not quite Leeds United's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Liverpool lost 2-1 to Leeds United. That makes it the first time this season Liverpool has let down their home crowd.

Tottenham Hotspur's victory lifted them to 8-3-2 (third place with 26 points) while Liverpool's loss dropped them down to 4-4-4 (ninth place with 16 points). We'll see if Spurs can repeat their recent success or if Liverpool bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Series History

Liverpool have won seven out of their last 12 games against Tottenham Hotspur.