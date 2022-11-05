The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Tottenham Hotspur
- Current Records: Liverpool 4-4-4; Tottenham Hotspur 8-3-2
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Last year, Spurs and Liverpool were perfect equals, playing to 2-2 and 1-1 draws.
On Saturday, Tottenham won by a goal, slipping past Bournemouth 3-2.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but the Reds were not quite Leeds United's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Liverpool lost 2-1 to Leeds United. That makes it the first time this season Liverpool has let down their home crowd.
Tottenham Hotspur's victory lifted them to 8-3-2 (third place with 26 points) while Liverpool's loss dropped them down to 4-4-4 (ninth place with 16 points). We'll see if Spurs can repeat their recent success or if Liverpool bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV: Peacock
- Odds: Tottenham +220; Draw +250; Liverpool +112 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Liverpool have won seven out of their last 12 games against Tottenham Hotspur.
- May 07, 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Dec 19, 2021 - Liverpool 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2
- Jan 28, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 16, 2020 - Liverpool 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Jan 11, 2020 - Liverpool 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Oct 27, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Mar 31, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Sep 15, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Feb 04, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Liverpool 2
- Oct 22, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Liverpool 1
- Feb 11, 2017 - Liverpool 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Aug 27, 2016 - Liverpool 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1