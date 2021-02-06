Spurs host West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, in desperate need of a win to right a dangerously listing ship. Three straight losses and the loss of talismanic striker Harry Kane have left Jose Mourinho's side sitting in ninth place, seven points from the Champions League spots, albeit with a match in hand.

Here's everything you need to know.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, 7 a.m. ET

Sunday, 7 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Spurs -210, Draw +325, West Brom +625 (all odds courtesy of William Hill sportsbook)

What Premier League picks can you make with confidence this week? And which favorites fail to secure a win? Visit SportsLine now to see which spread, moneyline and over/under picks deliver the best value, all from the model that's up more than $9,100 since its SportsLine debut last year.

Storylines

West Brom's defense is disastrous, allowing 2.36 goals per game by far the worst in the Premier League. On the other hands Spurs attack has not exactly fired on all cylinders this season, their 1.62 goals per match is only the eighth best total in the Premier League and recently they've been even worse, scoring only once in their last three matches. Both teams are coming off losses, Spurs to Chelsea and West Brom to fellow relegation struggler Sheffield United. The losses put the Baggies at 2-14-6 and Spurs at 9-6-6. Albion is 2-6-5 after losses this season, Tottenham 1-3-1.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won two out of their last five games against West Bromwich Albion.

Nov 08, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. West Bromwich Albion 0

May 05, 2018 - West Bromwich Albion 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0

Nov 25, 2017 - West Bromwich Albion 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1

Jan 14, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. West Bromwich Albion 0

Oct 15, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. West Bromwich Albion 1

Prediction

It won't be pretty, but Spurs can take enough advantage of West Brom's hopeless defense to create a couple of goals. Pick: Tottenham 2, West Brom 1