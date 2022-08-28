Nottingham Forest face what should be their toughest league game of this century on Sunday when they host Tottenham in a 2022-23 English Premier League match. They are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and have been competitive so far. Nottingham Forest (1-1-1) got off to a rough start, losing 2-0 to Newcastle, but rebounded to beat West Ham 1-0 before a 1-1 draw with Everton last Saturday. A 3-0 victory against Grimsby Town in an EFL Cup match on Tuesday showed that the team has talent on the bench, as most of the starters sat out. But now Forest takes on a Tottenham side that finished in the top four last season and is dreaming even bigger this year. Superstar striker Harry Kane continues to lead the team, but it also has added depth and has seven points from its first three matches (2-1-1).

Nottingham vs. Tottenham spread: Tottenham -1.5 (+115)

Nottingham vs. Tottenham over-under: 2.5 goals

Nottingham vs. Tottenham money line: Tottenham -210, Nottingham +575, Draw +340

NOT: Dean Henderson has a 77.4 save percentage in a six-year club career

Son Heung-Min hasn't gone four games without a goal since November

Nottingham vs. Tottenham picks: See picks here.



Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs bolstered their lineup this summer, with the arrival of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic, among others. They supplement Kane and Son Heung-Min, and the team knows Son will break out soon. The South Korean scored 23 goals last season, tied for the league lead, and he led the way early last season as Kane got off to a slow start. That's not the case this year, as Kane scored the dramatic goal against Chelsea and had the lone goal to beat Wolves last Saturday. Richarlson had 43 goals and 12 assists in his four seasons with Everton.

Dejan Kulusevski also has had a major impact since coming over during the winter transfer period. He has six goals and nine assists in 17 games. The Spurs attack could be a major problem for a Nottingham defense that hasn't given up many goals but has yielded a ton of shots. Forest has allowed a league-high 60, and while only a third of those required saves from goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Tottenham are far more efficient with shots. Spurs average almost six attempts on target per game and put almost 44 percent on net, second-best in the league.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The City Ground crowd should be fired up, with one of the league's best teams and one of its biggest stars in the house. Forest were written off from the get-go, but they were plus-33 in goal differential in the Championship last season and allowed 40, second-fewest in the league. Sam Surridge scored twice in the victory against Grimsby Town but is likely to come off the bench. He had seven goals last year but started just five games. Brennan Johnson had a team-high 16 goals and added 10 assists, while newcomer Taiwo Awoniyi scored 15 for Union Berlin.

Forest took a 1-0 lead on Everton in the 81st minute last week, on a goal from 20-year-old Welsh star Johnson, but the Toffees equalized in the 88th minute. The back line has had some trouble keeping attackers at bay, but Henderson has been up to the task. The 25-year-old, on loan from Manchester United, leads the EPL in saves (17) and is second in save percentage (85.0). He is determined to show United that sticking with David de Gea (after Henderson was promised the top job) was a mistake. He had a clean sheet in his first home start against West Ham.

