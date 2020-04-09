Transfer news, rumors: Chelsea, Arsenal after Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez more likely for Barcelona than Neymar

With no major leagues playing, the transfer rumors have picked up ahead of play hopefully resuming in the next month or two as the world aims to get through this coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, Barcelona was in the news as it looks for the future replacement of Luis Suarez, while Chelsea and Arsenal are after a rising star of Borussia Dortmund who may be hard to pry away from his giant parent club.

Here are the top rumors from around the world for Thursday, April 9:

Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs want Hakimi

Real Madrid's Achraf Hakimi, who has been sensational while on loan at Borussia Dortmund, is being chased by Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 21-year-old Morroco international joined Dortmund on a two-year loan in 2018, with that move set to expire at the end of this season. He's played 46 games for the German club over the last two seasons. He has seven goals this season for Dortmund.

He's a quick, versatile fullback with elite passing skills from defense and has been linked to clubs such as Bayern Munich, Juventus and PSG. His release clause is $62 million.

For Chelsea he could be the long-term replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta, while at Arsenal he could be the man to replace the often-injured Hector Bellerin.

Real Madrid currently has Spanish international Dani Carvajal at right back, with Hakimi expected to search for first-team minutes somewhere if it isn't at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rising Brazilian on the radar of Premier League clubs

One of the top, young talents that the average fan probably hasn't seen much of is Lille's Gabriel. The 22-year-old Brazilian's value has skyrocketed with consistent performances, and he's got Everton, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal after him according to The Daily Mail.

The former Avai star joined Lille in 2017 and has since gone on loan to Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb but never earned consistent minutes. He's been sensational over the last two seasons and consistently superb when defending one-on-one. He's 6-foot-3 and imposing in the air while also having the ability to attack set pieces.

His price tag is expected to be in the range of $30 million.

Lautaro Martinez more likely than Neymar due to salary

It's unclear in what direction Barcelona will go when it comes to finding a replacement for Luis Suarez, but it is looking more and more likely that Lautaro Martinez could be the choice after Neymar due to salary, according to Mundo Deportivo.

With Neymar earning nearly $40 million a season at PSG, bringing in Martinez from Inter Milan appears to be the main option of the club to not get into as risky financial situation if things don't work out with Neymar.

Martinez scored against Barcelona this season in the Champions League and has a release clause of $121 million.

The Argentine international has proven his compatibility with Lionel Messi at last year's Copa America and has 16 goals in 31 games for Inter this season.