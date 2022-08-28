What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean for your favorite teams. Manchester United are finally closing in on Antony from Ajax, while Andrea Belotti is a new AS Roma striker. AC Milan have found their new center back and Paris Saint Germain are finalizing the Fabian Ruiz deal. Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Man United are closing in on Antony

After many weeks, Manchester United are now close to reaching a final agreement with Ajax for Antony. As first reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, progress has been made in talks after the player publicly asked to leave the Dutch club last Friday. The move may happen for a fee around €100 million. The player is expected to fly to Manchester on Monday to undergo the medical.

AS Roma have a new striker

Jose Mourinho asked for a new striker, and he will have Andrea Belotti on the roster starting from today. The former Torino captain underwent a medical with his new club on Saturday while AS Roma were playing against Juventus, and he will be unveiled as a new Giallorossi player before Tuesday's match against Monza.

Thiaw to undergo medicals with AC Milan

AC Milan are set to sign center back Malick Thiaw on permanent deal from Schalke 04. Thiaw will fly to Milan on Sunday to undergo his medical with his new club. Rossoneri will pay the German side around €6 million plus add-ons. Stefano Pioli needed a center back for months, and the club had to wait to find the right opportunity in the market.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Reguilon is set to join Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid and Tottenham are working on a loan deal for Sergio Reguilón with no buy option included in the deal, as reported by CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. At the same time, Nottingham Forest are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign Renan Lodi. It will be a loan of €5 million and a €30 million buy option included in the agreement.

PSG are close to signing Fabian Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz. Final details are being discussed with Napoli as personal terms were agreed weeks to ago, and it's a matter of time before the final agreement.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Liverpool might sign a new midfielder

Jurgen Klopp has explicitly told the media that Liverpool will go for a midfielder before the end of the transfer window:

"I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder - and you were all right and I was wrong. Now we are going for a midfielder. We will do something but it has to be the right one," he said before Saturday's 9-0 win against Bournemouth. Liverpool have less than a week to find the right player in that position before the transfer window closes.

Keeper punts

